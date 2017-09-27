Three arrested after cocaine, marijuana, and heroin found at NW Rochester home

Three alleged drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester.

Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.

Inside, authorities found 80 grams of cocaine, more than 700 grams of marijuana, heroin, prescription pills, and a handgun.

They arrested 32-year-old Kyle Peterson, 27-year-old Jennifer Nou and 28-year-old Christoper Watson, all of Rochester.

The three face various drug charges.

Peterson faces a charge for ineligible firearm possession as well.

