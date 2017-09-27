Three arrested after cocaine, marijuana, and heroin found at NW Rochester home

About a dozen homes in West Concord were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas main break. According to police on the scene, emergency crews were called in around 10 a.m. after a construction crew in the area hit a natural gas line. The break happened near the intersection of Irvin and 5th street NW. As a precaution, homes within a two block radius were evacuated. No one needed medical treatment.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
Rochester Police said a motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an SUV Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Broadway Avenue at the intersection of 40th Street Northeast.More >>
Crews from Rochester Public Utilities are back in Minnesota after spending nearly two weeks in Florida helping restore power after Hurricane Irma. They first worked in Kissimmee, then Lake Worth, mostly dealing with downed power lines that trucks couldn't reach.More >>
Patients from the emergency department were 44 percent less likely to receive a prescription that exceeded a three-day supply.More >>
The Iowa Lottery says the Social Security numbers of nearly 3,000 Iowa Lottery winners were inadvertently posted to a website this month.More >>
A Goodhue man is behind bars after allegedly following a Rochester woman and forcing her off the road. Rochester Police say the 21-year-old woman reported the matter to them around 3 p.m. Monday at the Government Center.More >>
U.S. Bank Stadium officials have fired the firm that was providing the facility's security after an investigation showed it didn't comply with state regulations and licensing rules.More >>
A woman returned to her home in Austin Monday afternoon to find it had been burglarized earlier in the day. According to Austin police, the victim returned to the home on the 2000 Block of 5th Ave. NE at 3 p.m. after leaving the house at 6 a.m. Monday morning. She was missing a tan leather "West" brand purse that contained IDs, a passport, and an undisclosed amount of cash. A 50" Samsung TV valued at $400 was also missing from the home, as well...More >>
