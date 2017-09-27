Twins magic number down to 1 as they beat Indians 8-6

In a back and forth bout in Cleveland, Brian Dozier's go ahead three-run home run proved the difference as the 8-6 victory brought the Twins a game away from clinching the second Wild Card spot.

The first run of the game came in the top of the first as the Twins' Jorge Polanco would drive in Brian Dozier with an RBI groundout. Then Eddie Rosario would hit a solo home run, his 27th of the year, to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

But Bartolo Colon would give up that lead quickly in his lone inning on the day. he would give up three hits, the third a two run single by Edwin Encarnacion to tie the game at 2-2.

In the top of the third the Twins would grab the lead again when Eddie Rosario would drive in two with an RBI double to make it 4-2.

The Indians then would tie it up again when Edwin Encarnacion would knock an RBI single to left, then Jay Bruce would single as well to tie it up at 4-4.

Then in the sixth, with Alan Busenitz on the mound, the Indians would get the lead when Francisco Lindor would drive in Jason Kipnis with a sacrifice fly.

Then in the seventh, Encarnacion continued to hammer the Twins, this time with a solo home run to right center field to make it 6-4.

The Twins then rallied in the eighth. Byron Buxton would strike out to lead off the inning, then Jason Castro would single and so would Robbie Grossman to bring up Brian Dozier with one out. Then on the 0-1 pitch from Brian Shaw, Brian Dozier would crush an opposite field three-run home run, his 33rd home run of the year to give the Twins the 7-6 lead.

Buxton then in the bottom of the eighth, after setting the Twins franchise record for consecutive stolen bases with his 23rd straight stolen base in the sixth, would make an incredible diving grab in left center for the first out of the eighth.

The Twins would then add one more thanks to Buxton in the ninth, as he would drive in Max Kepler to give the Twins the 8-6 lead.

In the ninth, Matt Belisle would retire Cleveland in order to give the Twins an 8-6 victory and bring them one win away from clinching the second wild card spot.

The Twins look to clinch that spot at 6:10 Wednesday night as Adalberto Mejia (4-6) takes on Danny Salazar (5-6).