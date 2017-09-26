Rochester Public Utilities linemen return from helping Hurricane Irma victims

Rochester Police said a motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an SUV Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Broadway Avenue at the intersection of 40th Street Northeast.More >>
Rochester Police said a motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an SUV Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Broadway Avenue at the intersection of 40th Street Northeast.More >>
Crews from Rochester Public Utilities are back in Minnesota after spending nearly two weeks in Florida helping restore power after Hurricane Irma. They first worked in Kissimmee, then Lake Worth, mostly dealing with downed power lines that trucks couldn't reach.More >>
Crews from Rochester Public Utilities are back in Minnesota after spending nearly two weeks in Florida helping restore power after Hurricane Irma. They first worked in Kissimmee, then Lake Worth, mostly dealing with downed power lines that trucks couldn't reach.More >>
Patients from the emergency department were 44 percent less likely to receive a prescription that exceeded a three-day supply.More >>
Patients from the emergency department were 44 percent less likely to receive a prescription that exceeded a three-day supply.More >>
It was the kick-off to IBM's Employee Charitable Contribution Campaign.More >>
It was the kick-off to IBM's Employee Charitable Contribution Campaign.More >>
The Iowa Lottery says the Social Security numbers of nearly 3,000 Iowa Lottery winners were inadvertently posted to a website this month.More >>
The Iowa Lottery says the Social Security numbers of nearly 3,000 Iowa Lottery winners were inadvertently posted to a website this month.More >>
A Goodhue man is behind bars after allegedly following a Rochester woman and forcing her off the road. Rochester Police say the 21-year-old woman reported the matter to them around 3 p.m. Monday at the Government Center.More >>
A Goodhue man is behind bars after allegedly following a Rochester woman and forcing her off the road. Rochester Police say the 21-year-old woman reported the matter to them around 3 p.m. Monday at the Government Center.More >>
U.S. Bank Stadium officials have fired the firm that was providing the facility's security after an investigation showed it didn't comply with state regulations and licensing rules.More >>
U.S. Bank Stadium officials have fired the firm that was providing the facility's security after an investigation showed it didn't comply with state regulations and licensing rules.More >>
A woman returned to her home in Austin Monday afternoon to find it had been burglarized earlier in the day. According to Austin police, the victim returned to the home on the 2000 Block of 5th Ave. NE at 3 p.m. after leaving the house at 6 a.m. Monday morning. She was missing a tan leather "West" brand purse that contained IDs, a passport, and an undisclosed amount of cash. A 50" Samsung TV valued at $400 was also missing from the home, as well...More >>
A woman returned to her home in Austin Monday afternoon to find it had been burglarized earlier in the day. According to Austin police, the victim returned to the home on the 2000 Block of 5th Ave. NE at 3 p.m. after leaving the house at 6 a.m. Monday morning. She was missing a tan leather "West" brand purse that contained IDs, a passport, and an undisclosed amount of cash. A 50" Samsung TV valued at $400 was also missing from the home, as well...More >>
Human trafficking is a major problem in Cambodia, with girls as young as 4 years old being sold. But a Rochester couple is fighting to change that -- one quilt at a time. Three years ago, Pastor Pat Thomas of Church of the Nazarene in Rochester, along with his wife, Penny, founded a ministry called Retained Lives, which provides sustainable jobs for impoverished women in Cambodia so they don't resort to selling their daughter to human traffickers.More >>
Human trafficking is a major problem in Cambodia, with girls as young as 4 years old being sold. But a Rochester couple is fighting to change that -- one quilt at a time. Three years ago, Pastor Pat Thomas of Church of the Nazarene in Rochester, along with his wife, Penny, founded a ministry called Retained Lives, which provides sustainable jobs for impoverished women in Cambodia so they don't resort to selling their daughter to human traffickers.More >>
A Goodhue man is behind bars after allegedly following a Rochester woman and forcing her off the road. Rochester Police say the 21-year-old woman reported the matter to them around 3 p.m. Monday at the Government Center.More >>
A Goodhue man is behind bars after allegedly following a Rochester woman and forcing her off the road. Rochester Police say the 21-year-old woman reported the matter to them around 3 p.m. Monday at the Government Center.More >>
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies respond to a domestic situation, turned standoff, early Sunday morning in Byron.More >>
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies respond to a domestic situation, turned standoff, early Sunday morning in Byron.More >>
A former Rochester school district employee is charged with criminal sexual conduct after some students filed a complaint.More >>
A former Rochester school district employee is charged with criminal sexual conduct after some students filed a complaint.More >>
Rochester Police said a motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an SUV Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Broadway Avenue at the intersection of 40th Street Northeast.More >>
Rochester Police said a motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an SUV Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Broadway Avenue at the intersection of 40th Street Northeast.More >>
Henry Moore's mother Wendy passed away at her home here in Rochester on September 2nd, and she was wearing her rings at the time. By the time Moore got her belongings, they were missing.More >>
Henry Moore's mother Wendy passed away at her home here in Rochester on September 2nd, and she was wearing her rings at the time. By the time Moore got her belongings, they were missing.More >>
Human trafficking is a major problem in Cambodia, with girls as young as 4 years old being sold. But a Rochester couple is fighting to change that -- one quilt at a time. Three years ago, Pastor Pat Thomas of Church of the Nazarene in Rochester, along with his wife, Penny, founded a ministry called Retained Lives, which provides sustainable jobs for impoverished women in Cambodia so they don't resort to selling their daughter to human traffickers.More >>
Human trafficking is a major problem in Cambodia, with girls as young as 4 years old being sold. But a Rochester couple is fighting to change that -- one quilt at a time. Three years ago, Pastor Pat Thomas of Church of the Nazarene in Rochester, along with his wife, Penny, founded a ministry called Retained Lives, which provides sustainable jobs for impoverished women in Cambodia so they don't resort to selling their daughter to human traffickers.More >>