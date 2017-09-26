Mayo Clinic study suggests emergency departments not the main source for opioids

Patients are less likely to receive an opioid prescription for a larger dose and longer duration from the emergency department than those written elsewhere, according to a Mayo Clinic study released Tuesday.

The study looked at 5.2 million opioid prescriptions written for acute or new-onset pain across the country between 2009 and 2015.

Patients from the emergency department were 44 percent less likely to receive a prescription that exceeded a three-day supply.

They were also 46 percent less likely to progress to long-term use.

Mayo said these findings challenge common perceptions about the emergency department as the main source of opioids.

The study was published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine.