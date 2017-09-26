IBM kicks off United Way campaign with an informational carnival

IBM has been a part of the Rochester community for more than 60 years, and every year it works with United Way to give back to the community.

Tuesday, IBM was joined by 18 different organizations, all giving options on how to give back.

It was the kick-off to IBM's ECCC or Employee Charitable Contribution Campaign.

Organizers probably could have thrown an extra "C" in there for "carnival," because every organization had a game booth to educate the IBM employees about the causes they can support in our community.

This has been a part of IBM's company culture since the late 70s, and IBMers have contributed more than $1 billion to organizations in Rochester alone.

Organizers say helping others transcends a company culture and should be part of our collective humanity.

"We should help others, that's what we do, we're human beings, and we should have compassion for others, right?" said organizer Jim Barnhart.

The push for charitable contributions is also echoed by another IBM initiative with United Way.

Until October 27th, IBMers can participate in "Days of Caring" by volunteering in the community to help those in need.

That means employees can take half or full days off to contribute their time to organizations of their choice.