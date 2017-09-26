Local elementary & middle school students learn about farm safety from those who know about it the most: farmers & first responders

The farm safety program raises awareness to the many dangers that can happen in rural Minnesota.

Approximately 400 K to 8th grade students got hands-on experience Tuesday afternoon on what to do in case of an emergency, how to stay safe and avoid injury.

Both first responders and people who work with farm equipment were at South Central high school to teach students the do's and don'ts of using the equipment.

"I'm showing the kids inside the rig, I'm showing them a pulse ox, putting them on, and just showing them what a blood pressure cuff looks like. said First Responder Danyelle Johnson. "I'm also showing them Lucas 2 which helps do compressions if CPR is needed."

Some of the Safety demonstrations included Tractor Run-overs, Auger Safety , Flowing Grain Safety, ATV/Snowmobile Safety, and Fire & Ambulance Safety .

This was open to anyone who wanted to come and learn, and parents were encouraged to bring their children.

"It's important to let them know that because if, you know, if they grow up with that kind of stuff they can know that," said Kameron Lutdeke, talking about combine safety. "And just showing them a little bit of the do's and the don'ts, it goes a long ways."

Lutdeke said the best thing to do is not to stand in front of or behind the combine when it's running, and read the safety manual.

In the combine group they went over what would happen and what do to in case someone was injured.

In the Ambulance group they talked about what to do until help arrives.

"I think learning how to call the ambulance is really important; what information is needed so that ambulance can get there and get going as soon as possible," said Johnson.