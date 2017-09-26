STEM students at Riverland Community College in Austin receive a $10,000 scholarship from AT&T

STEM students at Riverland Community College in Austin are getting help paying for school - to help fill a need in the workforce.

The scholarships will support 10 Riverland students pursuing a degree in a STEM-related careers: science, technology, engineering and math.

This will allow students to spend more time studying and decrease the amount of time they spend working to afford college.

According to Riverland, local businesses and industries are facing a skills gap, requiring applicants with more education and training, especially in STEM related careers.

"Without a doubt, this scholarship will play a key role in helping me achieve my education dreams. For me, this means I will be able to spend more time studying and completing my assignments for my classes," said Maycol Quetzecua. "I will not have to worry about work as much as I do now because I have a full time job and I also attend Riverland full-time."

"I want this dream to become my reality not just for me but for my family. I know I can make them proud. Unfortunately this means I am not able to leave my full-time," said Gonzola Soto Vidal Jr. "Riverland gives me the opportunity to be flexible with my schedule and at the same time offers a supportive environment that helps me excel in my education."

According to Riverland, there are more than 400 high skill, high demand jobs in the Austin area, and many of them are STEM based.

