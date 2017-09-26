Goodhue man with DANCO forces woman off road

A Goodhue man is behind bars after following a Rochester woman and forcing her off the road.

Rochester Police say 21-year-old woman reported the matter to them around 3 p.m. Monday at the Government Center.

The woman told police she was driving near the intersection of Marion road and 12th street Southeast when a man, pulled up to her and asked her to roll down her window.

She declined because she has a domestic abuse no contact order against him.

The victim says he then followed her through southeast Rochester as she wend northbound on Broadway and east on 9th street.

She thought she lost him, but then he did a pit maneuver on her east of 3rd avenue causing her to go sideways onto a driveway on 7th avenue.

From there she went to the Government Center to report what happened.

Based off the report police arrested Dorrance Roberts, 25, of Goodhue at his home.

He initially ran through a cornfield when officers arrived, but tripped on a metal pole.

Roberts was booked into the Olmsted County Jail after receiving treatment for those injuries.

He faces charges for 2nd degree assault, domestic assault, and a DANCO violation.