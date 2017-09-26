Austin home burglarized; police search for suspects - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin home burglarized; police search for suspects

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

A woman returned to her home in Austin Monday afternoon to find it had been burglarized earlier in the day. 

According to Austin police, the victim returned to the home on the 2000 Block of 5th Ave. NE at 3 p.m. after leaving the house at 6 a.m. Monday morning. 

She was missing a tan leather purse that contained IDs, a passport, and an undisclosed amount of cash. 

A 50" Samsung TV valued at $400 was also missing from the home, as well as cologne valued at $120. 

Several pairs of men's and women's shoes were also gone. 

Police say the rear door appeared to be kicked or pushed in, but no visible shoe or footprints remain on the door. 

A neighbor saw teenagers on bicycles from early to mid morning Monday, but police aren't sure they were involved. 

The burglary is under investigation. 

