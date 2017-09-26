State trooper makes arrest after late-night pursuit

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper makes an arrest late Monday night after a pickup truck driver failed to pull over after running a red light.

The trooper observed a Chevy Silverado go through a red light from 2nd St. SW in Rochester just before 11:30 p.m.

The truck driver made his way onto Highway 52 North, and the trooper followed.

The Chevy continued at a fast pace and would not stop for the trooper, according to State Patrol.

The vehicle exited at 75th Street NW and went eastbound.

A short time later, 30-year-old Bennie Byler of Rochester exited the Silverado and was taken into custody in the ditch without incident.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Byler faces a felony fleeing in a motor vehicle charge.