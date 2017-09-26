Rochester couple fighting human trafficking in Cambodia

The women in Cambodia hold up one of the quilts they made (Photo credit: Pat and Penny Thomas)

Human trafficking is a major problem in Cambodia, with girls as young as 4 years old being sold. But a Rochester couple is fighting to change that -- one quilt at a time.

Three years ago, Pastor Pat Thomas of Church of the Nazarene in Rochester, along with his wife, Penny, founded a ministry called Retained Lives, which provides sustainable jobs for impoverished women in Cambodia so they don't resort to selling their daughter to human traffickers.

Pat, Penny and their staff have trained several women in Cambodia how to quilt. The women make about two quilts per month, which Pat and Penny bring to the U.S. to sell. All the money made from the quilts then goes back to Cambodia to benefit the women and their families.

"We're seeing the health of the families increasing because of nutritious meals that we're giving them. And it's really just a neat thing to see. We're moved every time we go there," said Pat, who visits Cambodia with Penny at least once a year.

"They're our family," Penny added. "When I see [their] quilts, these make me want to pray for that country because they've worked very hard and they've been very faithful."

In addition to providing steady jobs and salaries for the women in Cambodia, Retained Lives is also investing in their daughters' futures.

"Then what we do is we encourage the mothers to keep their daughters in school. School in Cambodia is free. But there is enough hidden cost in the free school that a lot of parents, impoverished parents, cannot afford to send their daughters to school," Pat explained.

The womens' daughters are learning how to sew as well, so that they can have marketable skills in the future.

"It's amazing to see our daughters mature. When we first started out, they were just little girls and not even knowing how to use the scissors. And now, they're making their own quilts," said Pat.

And the girls are already using their newfound skills to help others.

"What they're doing is they're taking the excess material and they're making baby supplies -- little bumpers and mattress pads and pillows -- and our daughters are now going out into the poor neighborhoods and finding young women who are pregnant, and they are giving these gifts to them," Pat said.

"We're teaching them missions," Penny added.

If you are interested in purchasing a quilt that the Cambodian women have made, you can email Pat and Penny at patpennyt@gmail.com. All proceeds will be used to help the women and their daughters.

