MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST / MORNING FILL-IN ANCHOR/PRODUCER — join the #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota, working in HD and a multi-platform environment with the latest mobile and digital technology. We’re in a high-tech, booming metro area an hour south of the Twin Cities, engaging the genius of Mayo Clinic and IBM, and considered the most livable city in the U.S.! KTTC NewsCenter is the market leader, winning eight Regional Emmys for morning and evening newscasts in six of the last eight years and last year named Best Newscast by the Minnesota SPJ and Minnesota AP. KTTC is committed to the highest standards of broadcast journalism excellence and community service. We value great storytelling, strong live shots and digging past the obvious. Experience with JVC, Avid NewsCutter, iNews and LiveU technology is helpful, but we constantly cross-train in our collaborative newsroom. In this key role as our featured reporter for our weekday morning newscasts, you’ll be delivering one of the big stories almost every day from the newsroom, the studio, or out in the field. You’ll also be our fill-in morning anchor/producer, ready to take over when one of our main anchors is away. If you’re organized, dedicated, and really connect with people… this opportunity will be perfect for you. Send cover letter, resume and link to reel to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. No phone calls, please. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of Quincy Media Inc. EOE.