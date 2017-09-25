Boys and Girls Club working to open ice cream store

Eating ice cream to support a good cause. It sounds too good to be true.

However, a Rochester nonprofit is hoping to make it a reality by opening a new ice cream store.

The historic Paines building downtown sits empty, but the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester sees the potential for a new store called "The Chocolate Twist."

There will be a "twist" on where the profits go.

"Everything here is owned by Boys and Girls Club," said Joe Ahrens, Director of Finance for the Boys and Girls Club. "Which means all proceeds go right back to Boys and Girls Club to fund programming at the club so all of our youth programming. It's a way to help stay funded."

Teenagers from the club will work at the store, doing and learning more than just scooping ice cream.

"The teens will be working on managing the books, or curating the flavors of the ice creams or candies we sell for example," said Claudia Tabini, a Boys and Girls Club Board Member.

Tabini says they'll also be learning lifelong skills.

"Bookkeeping, computer skills, customer service skills, all those skills that are not offered in any other job that we have been able to find around town," she said.

The Boys and Girls Club has a Kickstarter campaign going on until November 7th.

The goal is to raise $25,000.

Organizers are hoping to open the store by November.