Oronoco business looking for permit for smelter

Some in Oronoco aren't happy about a possible new business development in their town.

According to building official Tom Thompson, he's in the preliminary stages of the permitting process with Oronoco Auto Parts to install a smelter.

That's a high-temp furnace used to melt down certain auto parts, like catalytic converters or batteries.

The KTTC DroneCam shows the business sprawling east of the downtown area, near the Zumbro River, showing no construction has yet begun.

He says that the business is in a B-2 district, or High Density Commercial, and he's studying the information they've given him to see if it meets zoning requirements.

But regardless of if the smelter meets the requirements or not, some neighbors told us they don't want to see it coming to town.

