Oronoco business looking for permit for smelter - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Oronoco business looking for permit for smelter

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -

Some in Oronoco aren't happy about a possible new business development in their town.

According to building official Tom Thompson, he's in the preliminary stages of the permitting process with Oronoco Auto Parts to install a smelter.

That's a high-temp furnace used to melt down certain auto parts, like catalytic converters or batteries.

The KTTC DroneCam shows the business sprawling east of the downtown area, near the Zumbro River, showing no construction has yet begun.

He says that the business is in a B-2 district, or High Density Commercial, and he's studying the information they've given him to see if it meets zoning requirements.

But regardless of if the smelter meets the requirements or not, some neighbors told us they don't want to see it coming to town.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.