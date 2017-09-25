Emerald Ash Borer problem worsening in Rochester

The problem of Emerald Ash Borer in Rochester's ash trees is worsening faster than what the city anticipated.

That's according to the Parks and Recreation Department's analysis at Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting.

Rochester's City Forester Jeff Haberman says the city has already outspent its yearly budget fighting EAB.

The department anticipates using 2,900 staff hours fighting it this year, more than what was spent in 2015 and 2016 combined.

Haberman says infected trees have moved from just the city's Southwest to every quadrant of the city in the last few years.

"Once you identify a tree that's infested with EAB, you have about eight to ten years before every ash tree will be dead," Haberman said. "And there's really nothing you can do to stop that. That's displayed that way in hundreds of communities in 26 or 27 states now. So, it's bad."

The Parks and Recreation Department is also asking the city to add two more arborist positions over the next two years to help keep up with EAB.

