'Miracle baby' defies the odds after doctors said he had 10% chance to live

It's news no parent can ever bear to hear: doctors saying your baby won't survive birth.

That's what happened to a Plainview couple, but their son defied the odds and lived.

Samantha Houghton and Bryan Engelking have been together for the better part of two years. They found out they were expecting their first child together in late 2016.



"We were super excited. We lost a couple pregnancies before that," said Houghton.

But they weren't prepared for what doctors were about to tell them when Houghton was getting an anatomy scan to reveal the baby's gender.

"They said less than 10% chance that he would make it to birth...we were freaked out."

At first, doctors thought it was Trisomy 18, but the tests came back negative. A family member told Houghton to test for TARP syndrome. That test came back positive.

"It's a chromosomal syndrome. My X-chromosome has a defect on it that your children have a 50% chance of getting, so he was the 50% chance."

TARP syndrome only affects boys, most of whom won't survive birth. TARP Syndrome includes clubbed feet, congenital heart defects, and a small lower jaw that prevents proper feeding followed by a retracted tongue.

TARP Syndrome is so rare that there isn't a lot of information available. In fact, Houghton said doctors told her what she found on Google was the extent of what they knew.

Houghton was rushed in for an emergency C-section in August. It happened so quickly that she didn't even know nurses delivered her son.

"We had a nurse take [Bryan's] phone and go take pictures. Then we were like, 'oh my gosh! Look at his hair!'"



The couple's son defied the odds on August 9th, 2017. "He is pretty much our miracle baby."

"I was ready to grieve some more and then a whole bunch of excitement came afterward," said Oliver's dad, Bryan.

Oliver stayed in the NICU for four weeks, but has been resting at home in Plainview the past three.

Even though he gets to snuggle up with his parents on the couch, he's hooked up to oxygen. According to Houghton, it's to help with sleep apnea. She hopes he'll be off it soon.

Oliver also wears plaster casts for his clubbed feet. He's on his fifth pair and will wear a sixth for three weeks. After that he should be done with the casts and walk normally.

As the family settles into a new season, they're reminded of a greater power. "Facts are important but never lose faith because you never know."

