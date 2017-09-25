Byron standoff lands one Rochester man behind bars

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies respond to a domestic situation, turned standoff, early Sunday morning in Byron.

The standoff happened in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue Northwest when a man kicked open his girlfriend's bedroom door and threatened her with a knife. The suspect reportedly threw a knife that hit a dresser. Deputies said the woman got away and ran next door.

When deputies arrived, the man refused to come out.

Deputies knew there were weapons in the house and called in the Emergency Response Unit. After some time passed, the suspect came out of the house.

By 8:30 a.m., authorities took Andrew Neseth, 35, of Rochester, into custody.

He's facing charges of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, false imprisonment and domestic assault.