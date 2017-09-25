Deputies use OnStar to locate stolen vehicle, arrest suspect - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Deputies use OnStar to locate stolen vehicle, arrest suspect

NEAR ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Zumbrota man is behind bars after shots are fired and OnStar helped in his capture.

Last evening, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office got a complaint of shots fired during an argument on 162nd Avenue, west of Zumbrota. Deputies responded to the scene, chasing a truck to 145th Avenue, even using stop sticks at one point.

Authorities said the assailant crashed the truck in Pine Island township on 210th Avenue, and stole another vehicle from a nearby garage. Police used OnStar to locate the vehicle and arrested Erik Cole, 27, from Zumbrota. 

He's booked in the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center, facing a number of charges including reckless use of a firearm. 

