Rochester mother arrested for DUI, 5 kids in car with her

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester mother is behind bars after she was arrested for DUI with 5 of her 10 children in the car with her.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office said Tasha Schleicher, 40, of Rochester, was arrested after an accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office said, an off-duty police officer witnessed Schleicher hit a guard rail as she was driving south on Highway 52, near Oronoco.

The officer said she then pulled over on the side of the road after exiting at 75th Street Northwest. The officer asked her to stay in her vehicle until a deputy arrived.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office reported Schlicher was given an breathalyzer test and blew a .17.

Her children in the car, all under the age of 10, were put into protective custody while Schleicher was taken to jail. 
 

