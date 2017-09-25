Rochester Police searching for people involved in Watson Field shooting

Police are searching for the people involved in a Rochester shooting.

Rochester Police said the shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Watson Field. Police said there were two cars involved in the shooting.

A witness told police, they heard an argument between a African-American man in a white shirt and another person. The witness said the African-American man then fired 2-3 shots at the victim's vehicle before driving away. The victim also drove away going east on Essex Parkway. RPD believes the victim's license plate was from Arizona.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot.