Rochester Police searching for people involved in Watson Field shooting

A former Rochester school district employee is charged with criminal sexual conduct after some students filed a complaint.More >>
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies respond to a domestic situation, turned standoff, early Sunday morning in Byron.More >>
A Zumbrota man is behind bars after shots are fired and OnStar helped in his capture.More >>
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he disagrees with professional athletes who sit or kneel during the national anthem.More >>
State officials aren't sure how they'll cope with hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding cuts for Minnesota's health care program for the working poor.More >>
Employees of Minnesota-based Target are getting a raise. Target Corp. is increasing its minimum hourly wage to $11 in October.More >>
A Rochester mother is behind bars after she was arrested for DUI with 5 of her 10 children in the car with her.More >>
Rochester City Council meets Monday afternoon to talk about how to divide up the yearly allotment of Community Development Block Grants.More >>
A premature baby is fighting for survival after police said a man assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend prompting doctors to do an emergency C-section at Mayo Clinic-Rochester Methodist.More >>
An Iowa woman has been charged after she hit a motorcyclist head-on back in June.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a duck hunting accident on the opening day of Minnesota's waterfowl season.More >>
They've only had their camper for a year-and-a-half. But a Rochester family say a Texas man needs it more than they do. So they'll be bringing the vehicle to him, along with supplies for other Harvey victims too. Cassie Strain and her husband, Brandon, say 57-year-old Robert Greene, of Rockport, Texas, lost his home to Harvey.More >>
