Former Sunset Terrace SACC employee facing criminal sexual conduct and child porn charges

A former Rochester school employee will be charged with criminal sexual conduct after some students filed a complaint.

According to the Rochester Police, Nicholas Keller, who worked at Sunset Elementary, will be charged with criminal sexual conduct and child porn charges. The school was made aware of the alleged situation after SACC students filed a complaint.

Below is the official statement from Rochester Public Schools:

The District has been made aware of a pending criminal matter involving a former RPS employee. We want you to know that when the district received a complaint about this employee, we took prompt and appropriate action to secure staff and student safety, and we informed the proper authorities. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this criminal matter moves forward. While it can be frustrating, data privacy laws prohibit the District from releasing many details including the nature of the complaints, the identity of who brought the complaints, or the identity of any individuals who may have been impacted. Safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We know there is no ongoing risk to any student or employee in this matter. The Rochester Police Department will be available at the Edison Building (615 7th Street SW) on Wednesday, October 4th at 5 PM to respond to questions.

RPS also sent out a similar statement to parents of children who are enrolled at Sunset Elementary.

KTTC has heard from a parent who said the notification went out to current students. She said families of former students, who were also under Keller's care, have not been notified.

RPS says Keller is no longer employed with the district.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest.