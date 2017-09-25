Target to raise minimum hourly wage to $11

A premature baby is fighting for survival after police said a man assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend prompting doctors to do an emergency C-section at Mayo Clinic-Rochester Methodist.More >>
Employees of Minnesota-based Target are getting a raise. Target Corp. is increasing its minimum hourly wage to $11 in October.More >>
Rochester City Council meets Monday afternoon to talk about how to divide up the yearly allotment of Community Development Block Grants.More >>
An Iowa woman has been charged after she hit a motorcyclist head-on back in June.More >>
Iowa lawmakers will not return to the state Capitol for a special session, but Iowa's finances remain on shaky ground.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a duck hunting accident on the opening day of Minnesota's waterfowl season.More >>
They've only had their camper for a year-and-a-half. But a Rochester family say a Texas man needs it more than they do. So they'll be bringing the vehicle to him, along with supplies for other Harvey victims too. Cassie Strain and her husband, Brandon, say 57-year-old Robert Greene, of Rockport, Texas, lost his home to Harvey.More >>
A Mason City man is sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography. Jeffery Landheer, 47, was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty back in May to one count of possessing child pornography.More >>
Henry Moore's mother Wendy passed away at her home here in Rochester on September 2nd, and she was wearing her rings at the time. By the time Moore got her belongings, they were missing.More >>
Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag, all from Rawlins, Wyoming.More >>
Rochester Police and Gold Cross were called to an area near Slatterly Park Wednesday to help a man with no pulse. When officers arrived a witness told them the man had been drinking all day.More >>
