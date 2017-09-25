Target to raise minimum hourly wage to $11 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Target to raise minimum hourly wage to $11

Posted:
(KTTC) -

Employees of Minnesota-based Target are getting a raise.

Target Corp. is increasing its minimum hourly wage to $11 in October. Employees are expected to be paid a minimum of $15 an hour by the end of 2020.

The increase in salary is expected to help Target with recruiting and keeping staff members.

Next month's pay increase will also be applied to the 100,000 team members Target plans to hire as holiday seasonal help.

Target increased its hourly minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2016. With its boost to $11, Target's base pay will be higher than the minimum wage in 48 states.     

