Community Development Block Grants and EAB on docket for Rochester City Council

Rochester City Council meets Monday afternoon to talk about how to divide up the yearly allotment of Community Development Block Grants.

After a public hearing complete with a number of pitches from community groups earlier this month, council must decide what to do with the estimated $525,000 that comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The final decision will be announced at next week's full city council meeting.

The council also hears an update on the city's Emerald Ash Borer treatment plan from the parks department. The meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. at city hall.