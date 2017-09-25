Iowa woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash

An Iowa woman has been charged after she hit a motorcyclist head-on back in June.

Shannon Gamble, 34, is charged with felony homicide by vehicle and operating while under the influence.

Gamble hit a motorcycle head-on while attempting to pass a car on June 18th near Klemme, Iowa, about 40 minutes west of Mason City. The motorcyclist was killed in head-on collision.

Gamble is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $25,000 bond.