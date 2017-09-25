16-year-old boy hurt in duck hunting accident in Minnesota

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a duck hunting accident on the opening day of Minnesota's waterfowl season.

Douglas County sheriff's officials say the boy and a 17-year-old hunting partner were in a boat on North Union Lake when the accident happened Saturday.

Investigators say the 17-year-old believed his shotgun was empty and put it in a case. He later leaned over the side of the boat to retrieve a duck and accidentally discharged the gun when his knee touched the case.

KFGO radio reports the 16-year-old was struck in the right leg. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.