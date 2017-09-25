Four Downs: Keenum spectacular as Vikings dominate Tampa Bay in 34-17 victory

What a difference a week makes. The Vikings had a disappointing showing in week two, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-9, but in week three they dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning 34-17.



1st Down: Look at the following two quarterback stat lines from yesterday’s game

Quarterback A: 25/33, 369 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, 95.9 QBR and a 142.1 QB rating

Quarterback B: 28/40, 328 yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, 36.1 QBR and a 80.0 QB rating

Now, prior to this game between Jameis Winston and Case Keenum one would’ve thought that QB A was Winston and B was Keenum. In reality it was the opposite. In his first start at home for the Vikings Keenum was spectacular leading his team to victory. Oddly enough, Case Keenum is now 3-0 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he has defeated them three years in a row.



2nd Down: Speaking of which, how about the Vikings at home? In two games at home they have averaged 31.5 points per game while allowing only 18. They have also averaged 355 passing yards and 127 rushing yards, for a total of 482 per game. Contrasted with their numbers in their one game on the road where they lost 26-9 and were out rushed 91-102 and out passed 146-233.



3rd Down: A big part of Keenum’s success was the performance of Stefon Diggs. The third year wide receiver was unbelievable in Sunday afternoon’s game as he caught eight passes for 173 yards and two spectacular touchdowns. In his two games at home this season Diggs has caught 15 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns. And not to be overlooked, Adam Thielen would catch five passes for 98 yards.



4th Down: And last but certainly not least, Dalvin Cook continues his strong start to his rookie season. In Sunday’s game, Cook finally got his first NFL touchdown, a one-year plunge in the first quarter to give the Vikings the 7-0 lead. On the day Cook had 27 rushes for 97 yards and the TD while also catching five passes for 72 yards, giving him 169 yards from scrimmage on the day.



The Vikings host their first NFC North opponent of the season in Week Four, as they host the Detroit Lions, who stand at 2-1, with kickoff at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.