Twins sweep Tigers in 10-4 victory

The Minnesota Twins swept a four game series in Detroit for the first time since 2003, as they won 10-4 Sunday at Comerica Park.

In the series, the Twins outscored the Tigers 39-12.

Sunday's game started out with a bang for the Twins, as Jorge Polanco hit a solo shot on an 0-2 pitch, his 12th of the year, to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

Then in the second inning the Twins added another run thanks to Brian Dozier's RBI single that scored Jason Castro to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

The Twins added more to their lead with another one-run inning in the fourth, as Zach Granite drove in Castro with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Then in the fifth the Twins scored two more, thanks to Eddie Rosario who drove in a run with a RBI ground out, then Eduardo Escobar reaching on a fielding error that allowed Polanco to score to make it a 5-2 game.

The Tigers finally got to Jose Berrios in the 5th as they scored two runs, one on a wild pitch, and the second on a RBI single by Alex Presley to make it a 5-2 game.

The runs didn't phase the Twins offense though as they blew the game wide open in the top of the sixth, scoring five runs. Joe Mauer singled to left scoring Zach Granite and Brian Dozier, then Escobar hit his 20th home run of the year, a three run shot to right center giving the Twins a 10-2 lead.

Berrios left the game after the fifth, but the bullpen handled things from there, not giving up any runs until the ninth when Ian Kinsler hit a two-run shot off Michael Tonkin to bring the final score to 10-4.

Berrios got the win thanks to his five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while walking two and striking out six.

The four game sweep over the weekend gave the Twins a comfortable lead for the second wild-card spot as they sit 4.5 games above the Los Angeles Angels.

The Twins start their second to last series of the season in Cleveland on Tuesday, as they send Bartolo Colon (6-14) to the mound to face Josh Tomlin (9-9) and the hottest team in baseball at 6:10 at Progressive Field.

Player of the Series

The "Player of the Series" for this four-game set is none other than Minnesota native Joe Mauer who went 6-18 which was good for a .333 batting average as he hit a two-run double in Thursday's game, and drove in two and scored twice in Sunday's game bringing his average to .308 on the year.