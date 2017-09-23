Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

Jeffery Landheer, age 47, from Mason City, Iowa, received the sentence after a May 19, 2017 guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography.

At the plea hearing, Landheer admitted that, between 2009 and 2016, he knowingly possessed child pornography on a computer hard drive.

Landheer was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge Linda R. Reade.

Special assessments of $5,100 were imposed, and Landheer must also serve a 15-year term of supervised release. He must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Mason City Police Department.