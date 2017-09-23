Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

A Mason City man is sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography. Jeffery Landheer, 47, was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty back in May to one count of possessing child pornography.More >>
Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag, all from Rawlins, Wyoming.More >>
The National Alliance on Mental Illness had its 5K walk to raise awareness about mental illnesses and celebrate hope Saturday afternoon. Two-hundred people pre-registered for the walk but people can still register the day of. It featured music, speakers having one-on-one conversations with people, resource tables, a kid's bouncy house and face painting. The walk supports the efforts of NAMI Rochester to provide educational classes, support services and advocacy for c...More >>
The KoMet girl's soccer team played a game against La Crescent Saturday afternoon to fight epilepsy. They are raising money for a cause that is very important to their program; their head coach, Chris Soderberg's daughter has epilepsy. "Epilepsy is a really big issue for the girls. It hits personally to the players; we've got some players that been battling and dealing and fighting epilepsy," said Amy Evans with the Booster Club. "We also have a coach whose daught...More >>
Henry Moore's mother Wendy passed away at her home here in Rochester on September 2nd, and she was wearing her rings at the time. By the time Moore got her belongings, they were missing.More >>
Dr. Noseworthy said, “While there are many unknowns, it appears that the proposed Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson bill could have significant impact on patients, including restricting access to affordable health care for our nation’s most vulnerable citizens."More >>
A premature baby is fighting for survival after police said a man assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend prompting doctors to do an emergency C-section at Mayo Clinic-Rochester Methodist.More >>
Rochester Police and Gold Cross were called to an area near Slatterly Park Wednesday to help a man with no pulse. When officers arrived a witness told them the man had been drinking all day.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.More >>
