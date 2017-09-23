Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

Posted:
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Jeffery Landheer, age 47, from Mason City, Iowa, received the sentence after a May 19, 2017 guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography. 

At the plea hearing, Landheer admitted that, between 2009 and 2016, he knowingly possessed child pornography on a computer hard drive.

Landheer was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge Linda R. Reade. 

Special assessments of $5,100 were imposed, and Landheer must also serve a 15-year term of supervised release.  He must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Mason City Police Department.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

    Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

    A Mason City man is sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography. Jeffery Landheer, 47, was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty back in May to one count of possessing child pornography.

    More >>

    A Mason City man is sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography. Jeffery Landheer, 47, was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty back in May to one count of possessing child pornography.

    More >>

  • Minnesota reinsurance gets OK, but funding questions linger

    Minnesota reinsurance gets OK, but funding questions linger

    Gov. Mark Dayton says the nation's top federal health care official has signed off on Minnesota's new program to help lower insurance rates. State lawmakers created a $542 million reinsurance program this year that's expected to lower premiums in 2018 by as much as 20 percent. But it needs federal approval, and a long wait has caused heartburn in Dayton's administration. Dayton told reporters Friday that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price had assured him the waiver would ...More >>
    Gov. Mark Dayton says the nation's top federal health care official has signed off on Minnesota's new program to help lower insurance rates. State lawmakers created a $542 million reinsurance program this year that's expected to lower premiums in 2018 by as much as 20 percent. But it needs federal approval, and a long wait has caused heartburn in Dayton's administration. Dayton told reporters Friday that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price had assured him the waiver would ...More >>

  • Small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota kills 3 people

    Small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota kills 3 people

    Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag, all from Rawlins, Wyoming. 

    More >>

    Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag, all from Rawlins, Wyoming. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.