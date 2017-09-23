Minnesota reinsurance gets OK, but funding questions linger - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota reinsurance gets OK, but funding questions linger

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Gov. Mark Dayton says the nation's top federal health care official has signed off on Minnesota's new program to help lower insurance rates.

State lawmakers created a $542 million reinsurance program this year that's expected to lower premiums in 2018 by as much as 20 percent. But it needs federal approval, and a long wait has caused heartburn in Dayton's administration.

Dayton told reporters Friday that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price had assured him the waiver would be approved.

But there's still a major question about whether the state will see drastic cuts to its health care program for low-income residents. Dayton was informed late last week that the reinsurance approval may be paired with slashing $369 million in funding for MinnesotaCare.

Dayton says that cut is unclear.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

    Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

    A Mason City man is sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography. Jeffery Landheer, 47, was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty back in May to one count of possessing child pornography.

    More >>

    A Mason City man is sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography. Jeffery Landheer, 47, was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty back in May to one count of possessing child pornography.

    More >>

  • Minnesota reinsurance gets OK, but funding questions linger

    Minnesota reinsurance gets OK, but funding questions linger

    Gov. Mark Dayton says the nation's top federal health care official has signed off on Minnesota's new program to help lower insurance rates. State lawmakers created a $542 million reinsurance program this year that's expected to lower premiums in 2018 by as much as 20 percent. But it needs federal approval, and a long wait has caused heartburn in Dayton's administration. Dayton told reporters Friday that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price had assured him the waiver would ...More >>
    Gov. Mark Dayton says the nation's top federal health care official has signed off on Minnesota's new program to help lower insurance rates. State lawmakers created a $542 million reinsurance program this year that's expected to lower premiums in 2018 by as much as 20 percent. But it needs federal approval, and a long wait has caused heartburn in Dayton's administration. Dayton told reporters Friday that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price had assured him the waiver would ...More >>

  • Small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota kills 3 people

    Small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota kills 3 people

    Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag, all from Rawlins, Wyoming. 

    More >>

    Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing, 27-year-old Brian Duke and 26-year-old Zach Ostertag, all from Rawlins, Wyoming. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.