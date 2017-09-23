Kasson KoMets host 2nd annual 'Fighting Epilepsy' game

The KoMet girl's soccer team played a game against La Crescent Saturday afternoon to fight epilepsy.

They are raising money for a cause that is very important to their program; their head coach, Chris Soderberg's daughter has epilepsy.

"Epilepsy is a really big issue for the girls. It hits personally to the players; we've got some players that been battling and dealing and fighting epilepsy," said Amy Evans with the Booster Club. "We also have a coach whose daughter is also epileptic. So for them it's a way to contribute to a cause that's very close and dear to the heart of not just the players and the coaching staff, but also the families and the community."

This gave them an opportunity to raise awareness about a cause close to their hearts, and play the game that they love. Th KoMets also work raise awareness for cancer.

"We also wanted to be able to do something that our girls would find very personal, and so when we thought about all the causes epilepsy came to mind just because of the fact that coach Soderberg's family, you know, is dealing with that as well as some of the players," said Jen Dole with the Booster Club.

In addition to their incredible efforts they also be celebrated the 20th season of soccer at Kasson-Mantorville.

Evans and Dole said the La Crescent Lancers were very generous and provided support - they all ordered shirts to support the cause.

They say they hope to send a significant contribution to the Epilepsy Foundation.