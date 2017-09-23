The 2017 NAMI Walk & fundraiser kicks off in Rochester

The National Alliance on Mental Illness had its 5K walk to raise awareness about mental illnesses and celebrate hope Saturday afternoon.

Two-hundred people pre-registered for the walk but people can still register the day of. It featured music, speakers having one-on-one conversations with people, resource tables, a kid's bouncy house and face painting.



The walk supports the efforts of NAMI Rochester to provide educational classes, support services and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families.

"We really definitely want people to know that they're not going through it alone. Mental illness can be very isolating, and because there is that stigma that goes along with it and the stereotypes, we really try to break down those stereotypes and the stigma that goes along with it," said Community Talent Coordinator Diana Evans. "And just offer that support and encouragement that you or a family member might need."

Their fundraiser goal is $50,000 and as of Saturday morning it was at $40,000. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it's because of fundraisers like this that they are able to provide these services for free or at a low cost.