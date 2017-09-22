Two wedding rings missing after Rochester woman dies, son trying to find them

Henry Moore's mother Wendy Williamson passed away at her home here in Rochester on September 2nd, and she was wearing her rings at the time.

By the time Moore got her belongings, they were missing.

While he grew up in Rochester, a Mayo high grad in fact, he currently lives in Houston, Texas, so he's running out of time to find them.

He says that the rings showed up on the Medical Examiner's reports of her belongings,

However he questions the accuracy of that report, noting that they put the wrong number for next-of-kin and they didn't mention her class ring, which he did receive.

The thing that's troubling him the most is he says no one is giving him a straight answer but all he wants is closure.

"It hurts me because this is all I have left that ties both of my parents together, that's all I have and that's all I want back, just the rings, I can't stress it more," Moore said. "I'm going to keep them, frame them and keep them a part of my family and the next generation and go on with my life."

The staff at Macken Funeral Home said it is possible that if the rings were still on her body when it was cremated, they could have been disintegrated, since that's what happens with gold teeth.

They don't know for sure with rings.

We reached out to the Medical Examiner's office and they said they can't comment because they're investigating what might have happened.