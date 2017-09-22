Oktoberfest 2017 takes over Peace Plaza - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Oktoberfest 2017 takes over Peace Plaza

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Downtown Rochester offered a taste of Oktoberfest on this first official day of fall!

The 22nd Annual Oktoberfest took over Peace Plaza Friday evening.

For the price of a ticket, patrons got to enjoy "All You Can Drink Beer" from nearly 100 labels.  

People also got to enjoy live polka music from the Music Meisters and good eats from food trucks. 

The event wrapped up at 9:00. 

