Mayo Clinic's Dr. John Noseworthy responds to latest healthcare bill

Mayo Clinic President and CEO Dr. John Noseworthy released a statement Friday, responding to Republicans' latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare.

The Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson bill would eliminate the requirement that individuals buy insurance, end its expansion of Medicaid, and require every state to build its own health care system using a new federal block grant.

Dr. Noseworthy said, “While there are many unknowns, it appears that the proposed Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson bill could have significant impact on patients, including restricting access to affordable health care for our nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

Mayo Clinic relentlessly pursues answers for patients who need hope and healing, and care for patients with the most serious, complex medical needs. We are concerned about the provision in the bill that allows states to waive protections for people with pre-existing conditions. These patients could face denied coverage, sharply increased premiums or may avoid necessary care completely. This provision, along with a substantial reduction of federal Medicaid funding, may result in limiting patients’ access to medical care when they will need it most.

Mayo Clinic has been steadfast in supporting changes to the health care system that will protect patients and ensure access to adequate coverage at an affordable price.

From its inception, Mayo Clinic has served as a strong voice for our patients, and we stay true to that commitment. We will continue to closely monitor the debate on this and plan to speak as appropriate to ensure that what’s proposed best meets the needs of all patients.”

Arizona Senator John McCain said he will vote against the bill, citing too many unknowns in the bill. He is calling for a bipartisan effort to fix Obamacare.

President Donald Trump called McCain's move, "unexpected" and "terrible."

McCain joins Kentucky's Rand Paul in opposing the bill.

One more Republican "no" vote would kill the bill.