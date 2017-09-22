Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A man with a warrant out for his arrest was arrested on drug charges Thursday.

Police say officers stopped 20-year-old Zacharia Mohamed of Rochester on the 33-hundred block of 31st avenue Northeast after seeing him drive a car.

The officer recognized him because there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Officers had info that Mohamed had drugs on him, so they brought him to the jail for a private search.

Once there, they found one ounce of powdered cocaine in his pants and $940 in cash.

He faces 1st degree controlled substance crime sales, 2nd degree controlled substance possession, and a misdemeanor for a small amount of marijuana that was found in his car.