Police: Rochester man arrested for assaulting pregnant woman, baby on life support

A premature baby is fighting for survival after police said a man assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend prompting doctors to do an emergency C-section at Mayo Clinic-Rochester Methodist.

Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said the 20-year-old woman was sleeping in a home around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when she woke up to her ex-boyfriend screaming at her. She told police he then smashed her phone, pushed her to the floor and ran out of the home on the 3500 block of 9 1/2 Avenue Northwest.

The woman told police when he left she felt a pain in her stomach and saw blood coming down her leg. She was 26 weeks pregnant, so she drove herself to Methodist for help.

Lt. Sadauskis said once she got there, doctors said the baby's heartbeat became undetectable so they decided to perform an emergency C-section. Sadauskis said the premature baby is now on life support measures, and could be for some time.

"There was a severe tear in her placenta," said Sadauskis. "It was likely from being pushed."

Police said they were called to Methodist by hospital personnel at 4:30 p.m. because of the nature of the case. By 11:40 p.m. Thursday, police had arrested Chaz Moore, 20, of Rochester, in the case. Police said he was found on the 2700 block of Marion Road Southeast.

Moore was charged with Assault-Unborn Child-2nd Degree-Substantial Body Harm Assault Pregnant Woman, a felony; Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm, a felony; and two misdemeanors involving domestic assault. His first appearance was at 10:30 a.m. Friday and he is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bail with conditions, $200,000 without conditions. District Court Judge Christina Stevens granted Moore's request for a public defender.