College binge drinking could lower the chance of finding a job, says study

Binge drinking in college could lower the chance of finding a job after graduation.More >>
Binge drinking in college could lower the chance of finding a job after graduation.More >>
The research from the University of Wisconsin was small, just 49 teenage girls.More >>
The research from the University of Wisconsin was small, just 49 teenage girls.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge by the owners of a Minnesota video company who want to shoot weddings for heterosexual couples only.More >>
While the music takes the main stage, that's not the only reason people come to Boats and Bluegrass in Winona.More >>
While the music takes the main stage, that's not the only reason people come to Boats and Bluegrass in Winona.More >>
With a Kasson police escort, participants walked from the middle school to the high school to show support for those in recovery.More >>
With a Kasson police escort, participants walked from the middle school to the high school to show support for those in recovery.More >>
September 22 is the official last day of summer. Minnesotans will soon be trading in their sandals for snow boots, but there's still some time to savor the sunshine. Some people are choosing to board a paddle wheel boat and explore the Mississippi River. We all know that most pearls are found in oysters, but this Pearl is found in the heart of the Mississippi. Larry Nielson, captain of the Pearl of the Lake paddle wheel boat, has been behind the wheel for 12 years.More >>
September 22 is the official last day of summer. Minnesotans will soon be trading in their sandals for snow boots, but there's still some time to savor the sunshine. Some people are choosing to board a paddle wheel boat and explore the Mississippi River. We all know that most pearls are found in oysters, but this Pearl is found in the heart of the Mississippi. Larry Nielson, captain of the Pearl of the Lake paddle wheel boat, has been behind the wheel for 12 years.More >>
Someone has reportedly been lacing dog food with broken glass, and it's not an isolated incident.More >>
Someone has reportedly been lacing dog food with broken glass, and it's not an isolated incident.More >>
Two people in Austin are in custody after a man allegedly threated someone with a pellet gun.More >>
Two people in Austin are in custody after a man allegedly threated someone with a pellet gun.More >>
Rochester Police and Gold Cross were called to an area near Slatterly Park Wednesday to help a man with no pulse. When officers arrived a witness told them the man had been drinking all day.More >>
Rochester Police and Gold Cross were called to an area near Slatterly Park Wednesday to help a man with no pulse. When officers arrived a witness told them the man had been drinking all day.More >>
Rochester Police and Gold Cross were called to an area near Slatterly Park Wednesday to help a man with no pulse. When officers arrived a witness told them the man had been drinking all day.More >>
Rochester Police and Gold Cross were called to an area near Slatterly Park Wednesday to help a man with no pulse. When officers arrived a witness told them the man had been drinking all day.More >>
September 22 is the official last day of summer. Minnesotans will soon be trading in their sandals for snow boots, but there's still some time to savor the sunshine. Some people are choosing to board a paddle wheel boat and explore the Mississippi River. We all know that most pearls are found in oysters, but this Pearl is found in the heart of the Mississippi. Larry Nielson, captain of the Pearl of the Lake paddle wheel boat, has been behind the wheel for 12 years.More >>
September 22 is the official last day of summer. Minnesotans will soon be trading in their sandals for snow boots, but there's still some time to savor the sunshine. Some people are choosing to board a paddle wheel boat and explore the Mississippi River. We all know that most pearls are found in oysters, but this Pearl is found in the heart of the Mississippi. Larry Nielson, captain of the Pearl of the Lake paddle wheel boat, has been behind the wheel for 12 years.More >>
Someone has reportedly been lacing dog food with broken glass, and it's not an isolated incident.More >>
Someone has reportedly been lacing dog food with broken glass, and it's not an isolated incident.More >>
While the music takes the main stage, that's not the only reason people come to Boats and Bluegrass in Winona.More >>
While the music takes the main stage, that's not the only reason people come to Boats and Bluegrass in Winona.More >>
After a failed bond referendum in June, Southland School District had to start looking for ways to keep its finances up. It led many to think a longtime rumor needed to be reality.More >>
After a failed bond referendum in June, Southland School District had to start looking for ways to keep its finances up. It led many to think a longtime rumor needed to be reality.More >>
Authorities have arrested an Iowa woman accused of abducting her three daughters.More >>
Authorities have arrested an Iowa woman accused of abducting her three daughters.More >>
A man who saw Oklahoma City police officers open fire on his deaf neighbor says the neighbor was developmentally disabled and also didn't speak.More >>
A man who saw Oklahoma City police officers open fire on his deaf neighbor says the neighbor was developmentally disabled and also didn't speak.More >>