College binge drinking could lower the chance of finding a job, says study

Binge drinking in college could lower the chance of finding a job after graduation.

A new study followed over 800 students who graduated from college between 2014 and 2016.

Researchers found students who engaged in binge drinking four times a month, had a slightly lower probability (6%) of finding a job than their peers.

Those who drank heavily six times a month, increased their risk of unemployment by 10%.

