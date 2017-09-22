New study: specializing in one sport may be stressful for teen g - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New study: specializing in one sport may be stressful for teen girls

A new study suggests specializing in one sport may be stressful for teen girls.

The research from the University of Wisconsin was small, just 49 teenage girls. 

Some played multiple sports throughout the year, while others quit other sports so they could focus on soccer year-round.

They all got the same amount of sleep each night, about 8 hours. But girls who played several sports had better sleep quality and less stress and fatigue.

