Twins bounce back from New York sweep with 12-1 victory in Detroit

After a slow start the Twins scored 12 unanswered runs from the fourth inning on, as the Twins broke a three game losing streak with a 12-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

The Twins fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the third, on Jeimer Candelario RBI double, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Twins offense grabbed the lead with three runs. Eduardo Escobar would drive in the tying run with an RBI double to left field to score Joe Mauer to make it 1-1. Then Byron Buxton would single up the middle to drive in Jorge Polanco and Escobar, giving the Twins a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, the Twins would add one more when Eddie Rosario would single to right, scoring Robbie Grossman to give the Twins a 4-1 lead.

The Twins would then score three again, this time in the sixth, as Joe Mauer would drive in two with a double, and Jorge Polanco would single to drive in Mauer to give the Twins a 7-1 lead.

The Twins would add one in the seventh with a Robbie Grossman sacrifice fly, and then add four in the eighth with a pair of two-run doubles.

Max Kepler would have the first two-run double, as Max Kepler would drive in Rosario and Escobar, then Kepler and Buxton would score when Jason Castro would knock an RBI double to left to give the Twins a 12-1 lead.

On the mount, Adalberto Mejia could only go 4.2 innings, but allowing just the one run as he struck out five, and Dillon Gee (W, 3-2) would get the win as he went 1.1 innings allowing one hit and striking out three. Then Ryan Pressly would pitch two perfect innings with three strikeouts and Matt Belisle would toss a scoreless ninth to wrap up the victory.

As a whole, the Twins scored 12 runs on 14 hits, as the team walked 10 times, and had four players drive in two runs, and eight players drive in a run.

The Twins play the Tigers again at 6:10 at Comerica Park with Kyle Gibson (11-10) on the mound against Daniel Norris (4-7).