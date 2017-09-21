13th annual Boats and Bluegrass kicks off

While the music takes the main stage, that's not the only reason people come to Boats and Bluegrass in Winona.

"We have about 1,500 of our closest friends here to listen to music, spend time together and have a good time," Julie Fassbender, one of the founders, said.

The whole event is geared at a family atmosphere, including giving kids things to enjoy.

That family feel extends to the performers as well.

"It feels like a family, all the bands we play with throughout the year come here and you get to party and hang out with your buddies that you haven't seen all year," Jeff Staff, of Them Coulee Boys, said.

This is the third year the Staff brothers will be performing, this year on the main stage at prime time on Friday night.

But having two stages is helping keep the music going.

"I love that it's music and then 30 seconds its music on the other stage, right after another the whole time, there's no down time," Staff said.

It creates an environment where people can really have a good time.

"I love it, I love that it's an artistic environment," Diane Stevens, a festival goer, said. "There's art to buy and art to participate in, the kids are doing fun things."

And for many, it's an escape.

"It's a nice outdoor event, we go out by the river, get away from all the national and international news," Stevens said.

Thursday is just the beginning, with more than 24 total hours of music before it's all said and done.