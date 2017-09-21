Recovery Walk raises drug addiction awareness

People marched through the streets of Kasson Thursday evening to raise awareness of drug addiction.

"Stage by Staige" is a new chemical dependency treatment center in Kasson.

It teamed up with Kasson-Mantorville High School's Students Against Destructive Decisions group to host a recovery walk.

With a Kasson police escort, participants walked from the middle school to the high school to show support for those in recovery.

"People know that they're here, that other people are here for them and that they're not alone," explained K-M High School Senior Amy Buehler. "They don't have to travel the journey by themselves. They can just be themselves and they don't have to do anything else besides get better."

After the walk, the groups hosted a community forum at the high school auditorium with a local counselor.

He addressed how chemicals in things like energy drinks and pain killers affect the brain.