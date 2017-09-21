The Pearl of the Lake offers Minnesotans a different kind of ride on Lake Pepin

September 22 is the official last day of summer. Minnesotans will soon be trading in their sandals for snow boots, but there's still some time to savor the sunshine.

Some people are choosing to board a paddle wheel boat and explore the Mississippi River.

We all know that most pearls are found in oysters, but this Pearl is found in the heart of the Mississippi. Larry Nielson, captain of the Pearl of the Lake paddle wheel boat, has been behind the wheel for 12 years.

"I bought this boat back in January 2005...rebuilt it and got it back here on the lake in July 2005."

Nielson got the idea for a commercial boat from his friends. "A lot of people in my other businesses said, 'where can I go for a ride on the lake?' And I'd have to say well you can't."

Visitors near and far come to take the 90-minute boat adventure.

Paul and Patricia Sheffield were two passengers on board the Pearl of the Lake Thursday afternoon. They traveled to Minnesota from their home in England to visit their friends.

"It's wonderful, marvelous. I remember seeing boats like this when I was a child years ago on films. It's always been something of an ambition to ride on something like this," said Paul.

Sheffield said there's nothing like the Pearl back in England. "We have some friends that have a narrow boat that goes on canals, but that's like traveling in a space vessel."

Another passenger on board was Betty Lou Walker. She was with a group of girlfriends who met in nursing school back in 1973. They get together once a year and take a trip. Several years ago they went to Italy, on Friday they went to Lake Pepin. "Today the sun's out. It's not hot, it's not cold. We're very lucky today,"she said.

It might surprise one to find out that Lake Pepin is almost identical to Loch Ness in Scotland. Loch Ness is most famously known for harboring the sea monster Nessie. Lake Pepin isn't as deep as Loch Ness (around 80 feet at its deepest compared to Loch Ness's roughly 700 feet), but it does have it's own version of Nessie: Pepie. There's a $50,000 reward for anyone who takes a picture of Pepie, or gets one of its scales.

The tale of Pepie is just one reason Nielson loves Lake Pepin. He also loves the beautiful sunsets, bald eagles, and the buck he saw swim two miles across the lake from Wisconsin to Minnesota. "[Pearl of the Lake] gives me the opportunity to share all the cool things about Lake Pepin with lots of people," Nielson said.

For Nielson, being on the water never gets old. "It's such an awarding experience. You like to think people appreciate what you're doing. Customers are glad you're there, but something about this boat business...people come to us after and profusely thank us."

And for the thousands of passengers that climb aboard every year, it's a glimpse of life on the Mississippi they won't see anywhere else.



