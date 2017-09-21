Austin Police warn of someone throwing dog food with broken glas - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin Police warn of someone throwing dog food with broken glass into yard

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Austin police are warning dog owners to be on high alert.

Someone has reportedly been lacing dog food with broken glass, and it's not an isolated incident.

Austin Police posted the warning on Facebook, saying, "Officers took a report of someone throwing dog food with broken glass into someones yard in the SW part of town. This is the third call in the past few months in the SW where it appears that someone is intentionally attempting to harm dogs/animals through food or toys."

Police said the laced dog treats have been left in multiple locations in the Southwest part of the city and do not seem to be targeting any specific dog breed.

Since posting the alert last night on the police department's Facebook page, there have been dozens of outraged comments from worried dog owners.
 

