Austin Police warn of someone throwing dog food with broken glass into yard

September 22 is the official last day of summer. Minnesotans will soon be trading in their sandals for snow boots, but there's still some time to savor the sunshine. Some people are choosing to board a paddle wheel boat and explore the Mississippi River. We all know that most pearls are found in oysters, but this Pearl is found in the heart of the Mississippi. Larry Nielson, captain of the Pearl of the Lake paddle wheel boat, has been behind the wheel for 12 years.More >>
Someone has reportedly been lacing dog food with broken glass, and it's not an isolated incident.More >>
Two people in Austin are in custody after a man allegedly threated someone with a pellet gun.More >>
Rochester Police and Gold Cross were called to an area near Slatterly Park Wednesday to help a man with no pulse. When officers arrived a witness told them the man had been drinking all day.More >>
A new study shows Rochester residents know how to handle their stress. The study, compiled by SmartAsset, ranked data on 512 cities to find out which communities are the least stressed.More >>
After a failed bond referendum in June, Southland School District had to start looking for ways to keep its finances up. It led many to think a longtime rumor needed to be reality.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and top Republican lawmakers are heading into court-ordered mediation.More >>
Fighting addiction in teens takes center stage tonight in Dodge County. Thursday night, the first annual "Recovery Month Community Forum" in Kasson.More >>
The parents of a 4-year-old Rice County girl who vanished for several hours say they are amazed by how the community came together to help find her. Sawyer Hanson was playing outside her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township (a few miles northwest of Kenyon) when she disappeared at around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A man who saw Oklahoma City police officers open fire on his deaf neighbor says the neighbor was developmentally disabled and also didn't speak.More >>
Authorities have arrested an Iowa woman accused of abducting her three daughters.More >>
After a failed bond referendum in June, Southland School District had to start looking for ways to keep its finances up. It led many to think a longtime rumor needed to be reality.More >>
Two people in Austin are in custody after a man allegedly threated someone with a pellet gun.More >>
A new study shows Rochester residents know how to handle their stress. The study, compiled by SmartAsset, ranked data on 512 cities to find out which communities are the least stressed.More >>
