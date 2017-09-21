One Austin couple arrested after police say they threatened man with pellet gun

Two people in Austin are in custody after a man allegedly threatened someone with a pellet gun.

34-year-old Raul Pena and his wife, 31-year-old Jenssy Mejia, were arrested last night at their house. Austin police said officers responded to a firearms complaint on the 1400 block of 10th Avenue Northwest.

The victim said Pena came to his house with what he believed was a 9 millimeter gun. There was an dispute over money, Pena was apparently owed $4,000 dollars in cash.

Afterwards, Pena left in a tan SUV.

During the investigation, police went to Pena's house on the 800 block of 4th Avenue Southwest. No one was home, but police saw Mejia and her teenage child walking down the alley.

After the arrests, officers found a pellet handgun in a yard a block away from their house. Police also found out the car they drove in, was stolen in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mejia had an ICE warrant on her.