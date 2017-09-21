One Austin couple arrested after police say they threatened man with pellet gun

Two people in Austin are in custody after a man allegedly threated someone with a pellet gun.More >>
Rochester Police and Gold Cross were called to an area near Slatterly Park Wednesday to help a man with no pulse. When officers arrived a witness told them the man had been drinking all day.More >>
A new study shows Rochester residents know how to handle their stress. The study, compiled by SmartAsset, ranked data on 512 cities to find out which communities are the least stressed.More >>
After a failed bond referendum in June, Southland School District had to start looking for ways to keep its finances up. It led many to think a longtime rumor needed to be reality.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and top Republican lawmakers are heading into court-ordered mediation.More >>
Fighting addiction in teens takes center stage tonight in Dodge County. Thursday night, the first annual "Recovery Month Community Forum" in Kasson.More >>
Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith was in Duluth Wednesday to host a round-table discussion on the opioid epidemic.More >>
Senator Joni Ernst is back on the road, continuing her 99 county tour of Iowa with a stop in Floyd County Thursday afternoon.More >>
The parents of a 4-year-old Rice County girl who vanished for several hours say they are amazed by how the community came together to help find her. Sawyer Hanson was playing outside her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township (a few miles northwest of Kenyon) when she disappeared at around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A man who saw Oklahoma City police officers open fire on his deaf neighbor says the neighbor was developmentally disabled and also didn't speak.More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, which is located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A new study shows Rochester residents know how to handle their stress. The study, compiled by SmartAsset, ranked data on 512 cities to find out which communities are the least stressed.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
