BCA: Missing Pennsylvania teen believed to be in Minnesota

BCA is issues an alert saying a missing Pennsylvania teen may be in Minnesota.

West Whiteland Pennsylvania Police is asking for assistance in locating 15-year-old Victoria Lynn Grimaldi. Grimaldi was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray zip-up sweatshirt with a sparkly wing design on the back. She was also carrying a turquoise plaid JanSport backpack.

Grimaldi was also last seen at school in West Chester, PA, on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Police said, she does not have her cell phone or other electronic devices.

Grimaldi is 5'5", 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact West Whiteland PD at 610-363-0200, 610-692-5100 or dial 911.