Man victimized while in medical emergency

Rochester Police and Gold Cross were called to an area near Slatterly Park Wednesday to help a man with no pulse.

When officers arrived, a witness told them the man had been drinking all day. The witness said when he went down his friends stole cigarettes and money from his pockets, and then ran off. Gold Cross administered CPR at the scene.

Police have not yet been able to identify the man, but they believe he may have suffered an overdose. They believe this because, officers said they found a matchbook next to him with what appeared to be drug residue inside.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys in critical condition.

Rochester Police are working to to identify the man and suspects.