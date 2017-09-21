Rochester ranked a low stress city - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester ranked a low stress city

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A new study shows Rochester residents know how to handle their stress.

The study, compiled by SmartAsset, ranked data on 512 cities to find out which communities are the least stressed.

Analysts looked at the average hours worked each week, the average commute time, divorce rates, hours slept, physical activity and entertainment offerings.

Rochester came in the 13th least stressed city in America.

Duluth came in first, followed by Madison, Wisconsin.  
 

