Throwback Thursday: planting a time capsule in 1952 Rochester

Mayo Memorial in Mayo Park was dedicated on September 29, 1952.

Before the dedication, though, the Mayo Memorial Committee met at the site on September 24 to place the corner stone time capsule, shown at the center of the photograph, and oversee the installation of the yet to be unveiled statues.

The time capsule was unearthed and opened in 2015, and contained numerous newspapers, books, and other documents about the Mayo brothers and the history of Mayo Park.

The time capsule was opened due to construction at the Mayo Civic Center, which forced the statues to find a new home.

