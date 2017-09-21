Throwback Thursday: planting a time capsule in 1952 Rochester

BCA is issues an alert saying a missing Pennsylvania teen may be in Minnesota.More >>
A new study shows Rochester residents know how to handle their stress. The study, compiled by SmartAsset, ranked data on 512 cities to find out which communities are the least stressed.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and top Republican lawmakers are heading into court-ordered mediation.More >>
Fighting addiction in teens takes center stage tonight in Dodge County. Thursday night, the first annual "Recovery Month Community Forum" in Kasson.More >>
Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith was in Duluth Wednesday to host a round-table discussion on the opioid epidemic.More >>
Senator Joni Ernst is back on the road, continuing her 99 county tour of Iowa with a stop in Floyd County Thursday afternoon.More >>
According to Rochester Public Utilities, the utility line workers who went to Kissimmee, FL are expected to be back in Rochester late Thursday evening. Approximately 16 municipal utility companies from around Minnesota headed to Florida on Sept. 9 to make sure people there have electricity. They met at RPU that Saturday morning, Sept. 9 to go over the game plan, gather equipment and supplies before heading to Florida. No one knew exactly how long they'd be t...More >>
Commissioners from nine state agencies visited eleven communities and businesses in southeastern Minnesota during a three-day bus tour that concludes Tuesday afternoon. The communities they visited were Hastings, Red Wing, Winona, St. Charles, Lanesboro, Chatfield, Rochester, Austin, Claremont, Owatonna and Faribault. The tour focuses on issues and investments related to innovation, manufacturing, workforce, energy and food production.More >>
State officials say a projected shortfall in Iowa's roughly $7.2 billion budget has shrunk and will not require a special legislative session to fix.More >>
The parents of a 4-year-old Rice County girl who vanished for several hours say they are amazed by how the community came together to help find her. Sawyer Hanson was playing outside her home, located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township (a few miles northwest of Kenyon) when she disappeared at around 6:30 p.m.More >>
After a failed bond referendum in June, Southland School District had to start looking for ways to keep its finances up. Leading many to think a longtime rumor needed to be reality.More >>
A 4-year-old Rice County girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home, which is located on Lamb Avenue in Wheeling Township, a few miles south of Nerstrand (and a few miles northwest of Kenyon).More >>
A man who saw Oklahoma City police officers open fire on his deaf neighbor says the neighbor was developmentally disabled and also didn't speak.More >>
A Rochester police officer will walk away with a $1 million settlement after she claimed employment discrimination and retaliation by the police department.More >>
Former senior center hosting tag sale at Armory buildingMore >>
Authorities have arrested an Iowa woman accused of abducting her three daughters.More >>
A farm near the Mall of America could become the site of a World's Fair event.More >>
