'Recovery Month Community Forum' designed to help teens fighting addiction

Fighting addiction in teens takes center stage Thursday in Dodge County.

Thursday night, the first annual "Recovery Month Community Forum" in Kasson. The forum is designed to help people recognize new chemicals and new warning signs.

The forum will touch on 400 new and emerging youth chemicals, from energy drinks, to pain killers.

The presentation by a licensed alcohol and drug counselor is sponsored by 'Stage by Staige', a new chemical dependency treatment center in Kasson.

The forum runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kasson-Mantorville High School, with a recovery walk starting at 5:30 p.m.