Lt. Gov. Tina Smith in Duluth to discuss opioid epidemic

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith was in Duluth Wednesday to host a round-table discussion on the opioid epidemic.

Smith met with the mayor, county representatives, Duluth Police and health professionals.

She asked them how they've responded to the state's prescription monitoring program and offered to revisit the program to better suit local needs.

She says by seeing what's been done at the local level, she can help identify the type of support they need from the state.

"Everybody is at a different place in their treatment, and I think the best and most successful programs really appreciate that, and really meet people where they are. I think that's one of the strengths of this program we're going to go look at in Duluth," said Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.

County, city and non-profit leaders recently received a state targeted grant to help fund new efforts to address opioid issues.